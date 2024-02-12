Nepal Emphasising The Shared Civilization And Historical Connections

Nepal's Foreign Minister Saud To Visit To India This Month

Feb. 12, 2024, 8:19 a.m.

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Narayan Prakash Saud, has reiterated the enduring and multifaceted relationship between Nepal and India, highlighting historical, governmental, and people-to-people ties as pillars of their bilateral cooperation.

Speaking to WION on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Perth, Saud stated, "We have a long history of relations, we have govt-to-govt relations, people-to-people relations. In this bilateral relation, we have signed many trade arrangements and we have good relations."

In the context of bilateral visits, Saud noted the regular exchanges between officials and ministers from both nations, announcing his upcoming visit to India within a week. He remarked, "Frequent visits from India and Nepal are very common. I am also going to India within a span of one week after this conference."

Significantly, Saud addressed the cultural and religious significance of the Ram Temple, acknowledging the desire of many Nepalis to visit the sacred site, stating, "Most of the Nepalis want to visit Ram Temple."

Turning to broader regional dynamics, Saud emphasised the importance of the Indian Ocean for Nepal's trade and economic interests, stressing the need for stability and peace in the region.

He highlighted the conference's agenda to foster stability in the Indian Ocean, stating, "Indian Ocean is very important for us because Nepal has most of the trade from the Indian Ocean so we want a stable, peaceful Indian Ocean. This conference will highlight the issue of the Indian Ocean and I believe we will be successful in keeping the Indian Ocean peaceful."

Furthermore, Saud underscored the immense trade potential and market opportunities that the Indian Ocean presents for Nepal, emphasising the shared civilization and historical connections facilitated by the region.

He emphasised the importance of promoting trade, exchange programs, and people-to-people relations across the region, stating, "We have big potential of trade, market in the Indian Ocean. We have a different civilisation connected by the Indian Ocean. We should have trade, exchange programs, people-to-people relations and this is the geography where one-third of the old business is going on and so it is important for Nepal and other countries also."

