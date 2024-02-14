Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Rainfall In Bagmati Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur-Paschim Province. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is possible at one or two places of Koshi Province. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.