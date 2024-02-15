Ukraine Military Chief: Fight Against Russia 'Extremely Difficult'

Ukraine Military Chief: Fight Against Russia 'Extremely Difficult'

Feb. 15, 2024, 10:37 a.m.

The Ukrainian military's new commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, says his soldiers are fighting Russian forces "in extremely difficult conditions."

Syrskyi said on social media on Wednesday that he and defense minister Rustem Umerov had inspected battlefronts in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk areas in eastern Ukraine.

Syrskyi said the situation is extremely difficult because the Russian military is using troops "as cannon fodder." He said important decisions were made for strengthening defense capabilities.

Reuters news agency reported on Tuesday that multiple sources said Russian President Vladimir Putin sent signals last year to Washington that he was ready to consider a ceasefire in Ukraine through intermediaries, including Arab countries.

Reuters also said Putin was unwilling to cede any of the eastern and southern Ukrainian territory controlled by Russia.

Reuters reported US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns and others discussed the offer, but the US rejected it, saying Washington would not talk about a possible ceasefire without the participation of Ukraine.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the report on Wednesday.

Agencies

Pakistan's Ruling Party And Allies Agree To Launch Coalition Government
Feb 15, 2024
IMF Team Finds Investment Climate In Nepal's Energy Sector
Feb 14, 2024
Biden Slams Trump For Making 'Shameful' Comment About NATO
Feb 14, 2024
Israeli Forces Rescue 2 Hostages From Rafah, 67 People Die In Airstrikes
Feb 13, 2024
Pakistan Election: No Party Secured Majority, Imran Khan-backed Opposition Independent Candidates Win Most Seats
Feb 12, 2024

More on News

Pakistan's Ruling Party And Allies Agree To Launch Coalition Government By Agencies 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
USAID Announces $1.37 Million To Support Jajarkot Earthquake Recovery Efforts In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Balkrishna Sama Remembered By Agencies 1 week ago
Chinese Football Team In Kathmandu To Play Friendly Match By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Banaras Lit Fest: Kashi Sahitya Kala Utsav Unveils Second Edition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Indian TV Reality Show Indian Idol Winner Menuka Poudel Welcomed In Her Hometown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

NEPAL-KOREA 50 YEARS: Everesting Friendship By Keshab Poudel Feb 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy, Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Mountains Of Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2024
NEA Opens PPA For Hydropower Projects Up To 10 MW By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2024
Basanta (Shree) Panchami And Saraswati Puja 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2024
400 kV Hetauda Substation Nearing Completion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2024
IMF Team Finds Investment Climate In Nepal's Energy Sector By Agencies Feb 14, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75