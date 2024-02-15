Ukraine Military Chief: Fight Against Russia 'Extremely Difficult'

The Ukrainian military's new commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, says his soldiers are fighting Russian forces "in extremely difficult conditions."

Syrskyi said on social media on Wednesday that he and defense minister Rustem Umerov had inspected battlefronts in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk areas in eastern Ukraine.

Syrskyi said the situation is extremely difficult because the Russian military is using troops "as cannon fodder." He said important decisions were made for strengthening defense capabilities.

Reuters news agency reported on Tuesday that multiple sources said Russian President Vladimir Putin sent signals last year to Washington that he was ready to consider a ceasefire in Ukraine through intermediaries, including Arab countries.

Reuters also said Putin was unwilling to cede any of the eastern and southern Ukrainian territory controlled by Russia.

Reuters reported US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns and others discussed the offer, but the US rejected it, saying Washington would not talk about a possible ceasefire without the participation of Ukraine.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the report on Wednesday.