Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province

Feb. 16, 2024, 10:37 a.m.

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two parts of hilly regions of Gandaki Province .

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

