Japan Provides Rs. 9.7 Million For New Health Post in Sindhuli District

Feb. 21, 2024, 7:57 p.m.

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, signed a grant contract with Ms. Siramala Tamang, Chairperson of Sahakarya Nepal, Sindhuli, for the construction of a new health post in Sindhuli District.

The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Japan in Kathmandu today. The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 73,747 (approximately NPR 9.7 million).

4 全体写真.jpg

The project supports the reconstruction of a health post in Ward No.1 of Golanjor Rural Municipality. The current health post, which is a necessary medical facility in Ward No.1 of Golanjor Rural Municipality, was built about 40 years ago. It has only one room for examination and treatment. It also has a high risk of collapse in case of an earthquake due to its deterioration, making it an unsuitable environment as a medical facility.

A new health post, which will be reconstructed under the GGP, will improve these situations and provide suitable medical services to the neighborhood. The project will be managed by the Golanjor Rural Municipality and the Sahakarya Nepal, Sindhuli, which has been working to improve the lives of residents in this area. Golanjor Rural Municipality has committed to providing the necessary medical equipment, as well as doctors, nurses, and other personnel and expenses.

1 署名時.JPG

The Embassy of Japan believes that this project will improve the medical environment in rural areas and promote the health of the community. We hope that this assistance will also further strengthen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal for future generations.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been completed in Nepal.

