Minister Saud Is Leaving For New Delhi Today

Minister Saud Is Leaving For New Delhi Today

Feb. 21, 2024, 9:18 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Narayan Prakash Saud, is leaving for New Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the ninth edition of the Raisina Dialogue.

He is scheduled to address the forum on February 23 under the theme 'Development Deficit: Towards a Post 2023 Agenda', the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will also meet high-level dignitaries of the Government of India as well as other participating countries.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral platform hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NC Mahasamiti Meet Discussed Political, Economic And Other Issues
Feb 21, 2024
World Social Forum Concluded Issuing 60 Declarations
Feb 21, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh And Bagmati Province
Feb 21, 2024
Nepal An Advocate For Peace And Equality: PM Prachanda
Feb 20, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province
Feb 20, 2024

More on News

British Minister Of State Mitchell Visits Lumbini Hospital By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
UNICEF And Gavi Hand Over Refrigerated Trucks To The Government Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Pakistan's Ruling Party And Allies Agree To Launch Coalition Government By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
Ukraine Military Chief: Fight Against Russia 'Extremely Difficult' By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
USAID Announces $1.37 Million To Support Jajarkot Earthquake Recovery Efforts In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Balkrishna Sama Remembered By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

NC Mahasamiti Meet Discussed Political, Economic And Other Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2024
World Social Forum Concluded Issuing 60 Declarations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2024
Nepal Army Hosts Multinational Exercise- 'Shanti Prayas IV' By Agencies Feb 21, 2024
US Vetoes Latest Gaza Ceasefire Resolution At UN By Agencies Feb 21, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2024
Nepal An Advocate For Peace And Equality: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75