Minister Saud Is Leaving For New Delhi Today

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Narayan Prakash Saud, is leaving for New Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the ninth edition of the Raisina Dialogue.

He is scheduled to address the forum on February 23 under the theme 'Development Deficit: Towards a Post 2023 Agenda', the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will also meet high-level dignitaries of the Government of India as well as other participating countries.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral platform hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India.