Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh And Bagmati Province

Feb. 21, 2024, 8:53 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Madesh Province, and hilly regions of the country . Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

