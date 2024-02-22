Coca-Cola Foundation Hands Over Kalikatar Sustainable WASH Project

Feb. 22, 2024, 8:30 a.m.

The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF), in collaboration with the Centre for Integrated Urban Development (CIUD), WaterAid Nepal (WAN) and Godawari Municipality hands over of the Kalitar Sustainable WASH Project in Kalitar of Ward No. 6 of Godawari Municipality.

The project aims to deliver safe, sufficient, accessible, and affordable drinking water to 148 households and improve the hygiene behaviors of the people. The official handover ceremony took place on February 15, 2024, and was led over by Bishnuman Maharjan, Chairperson of Ward No. 6. Notably, Mr. Udaya Shumsher Rana, former minister and representative of Lalitpur 1 in the Parliament, served as the Chief Guest for the event.

The project primarily focuses on three major objectives. Firstly, it involves the comprehensive rehabilitation of the existing drinking water system, encompassing the installation of 2 intakes, upgrading 2 reservoir tanks, laying a 2766-meter transmission line, and establishing a 3702-meter network of distribution lines, along with connecting 148 households and three temples with the household taps with water meters. Secondly, the project aims to enhance community sanitation practices. Lastly, it focuses on capacity building for existing user committees and implementing activities to bring about positive hygiene behavior changes within the community.

20240215120707_IMG_2666.JPG

Lele faced several challenges after the devastating earthquake in 2015. Many spring sources dried up, and unplanned road construction worsened the situation, impacting the flow of springs and causing landslides that further harmed water sources. The TCCF is aiding in rebuilding the infrastructure, leading to improved access to safe water for this community. Moreover, TCCF is expanding the project further in this region as their next phase has been approved.

With a mission to make a difference in communities worldwide, The Coca-Cola Foundation has been providing sustainable access to safe water, building climate resilience, promoting a circular economy, economic empowerment, and responding to disasters. Aligning with TCCF’s objectives of providing access to water resources, promoting, water conservation, and using water for multiple-uses, WWF Nepal has been leveraging our extensive experience in partnering with the Government of Nepal on wetland restoration to realize the project goal through three major objectives of Construction of wetlands, supporting in water replenishment and Capacity building of local communities and people.

