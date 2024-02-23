Japan’s National Day Celebrated

Feb. 23, 2024, 7:04 p.m.

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, hosted a National Day Reception at his official Residence in Tahachal today to celebrate the 64th Auspicious Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

About 360 guests, including Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Vice President, as the Chief Guest, Sita Gurung, Minister Urban Development, Indira Rana Magar, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and former ministers, Ambassadors and Heads of International Organizations in Nepal, members of the Federal Parliament, government officials and many friends of Japan attended the reception.

Ambassador Kikuta welcomed all the guests expressing his heartfelt gratitude for the sympathy shown by our friends in Nepal and the support offered by Nepali residents in Japan on the Noto Peninsula Earthquake occurred on January 1, 2024.

He also referred to His Majesty The Emperor's appreciation extended in response to the messages of condolences expressed by Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal.

As natural disasters remain a common challenge for both Japan and Nepal, he stated that cooperation between the two countries to face these challenges was crucial.

Referring to the year 2026, the year of Napal’s graduation from the LDC, and also the year of 70th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal, the Ambassador expressed his hope that the bilateral cordial relations will be heightened towards the memorable year and continue even after that.

Furthermore, to demonstrate Japanese culture to the guests, Kendo Kata (forms), one of the traditional Japanese martial arts using swords was performed by Ambassador Kikuta and OKUBO Akimitsu, the Chief Representative for JICA Nepal Office. The Embassy is pleased to note that the guests enjoyed Japanese food and sake as well.

