FM Saud Met External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. Jaishankar

Narayan Prasad Saud, the Foreign Minister met Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, held a meeting in New Delhi.

The discussions focused on the speedy implementation of the agreed agenda at the 7th Meeting of Nepal India Joint Commission held in Nepal in Jan 2024.

Foreign Minister Saud is currently India to take part in RAISANA meeting in New Delhi.

“The presence of India’s neighbors at #RaisinaDialogue2024 is natural. Warmly welcomed FM @NPSaudnc to the event. Glad to note his active participation in the Raisina programs. Our conversation reaffirmed the positive trajectory of our ties,” writes external affairs minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar in his X wall.