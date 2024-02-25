Jajarkot Quake Survivors: 28,000 Plus Shelters Set Up For

Feb. 25, 2024, 8:57 a.m.

In the last four months since the Jajarkot earthquake, as many as 28,034 temporary houses have been set up for the quake survivors.

An earthquake had jolted Jajarkot and Rukum Paschim districts on November 3. The construction of temporary houses has been continued for the accommodation of survivors, for their houses were damaged in the quake.

Assistant Chief District Officer in Rukum Paschim, Prabesh Badhuwal, informed that it would take time to construct temporary houses for all survivors who lost their houses in the disaster. In the district, a total of 31,962 households were identified as beneficiaries. A total of 7,912 temporary houses are under construction now.

Similarly, 3,928 shelters are still awaited.

So far, Athbiskot municipality got highest 8,933 houses while Musikot municipality got 708.

Similarly, Chaurajahari municipality set up 6,100 shelters, Sanobheri 5,721, Triveni rural municipality 3,494, Banfikot rural municipality 2,993.

Similarly, district disaster management fund has released Rs 799 million to the local disaster reduction fund for the identified beneficiaries. Each household identified as beneficiary will get Rs 25,000.

