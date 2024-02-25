US Admiral John C. Aquilino Overview of Exercise Shanti Prayas-4

Feb. 25, 2024, 5:50 p.m.

Admiral John C. Aquilino, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, has observed the Multinational Exercise.

Shanti Prayas-4 (Peace Effort-4), which is being conducted at Birendra Peacekeeping Training Center, Panchkhaal.

During the visit, he was informed about the operation of the exercise. On that occasion, Admiral Aquilino observed the theoretical and practical activities related to the exercise and interacted with the participants.

He expressed that the successful project of Peacekeeping Exercise-4 will enhance the professional efficiency and mutual coordination capacity of the forces participating in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

He expressed his happiness to cooperate with the Nepali Army in this kind of multinational exercise and expressed his gratitude to all the participants in the exercise.

Lieutenant General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the authorized charioteer, was present during the visit. Similarly, there was the presence of charioteers, officials and dignitaries related to practice.

Admiral Aquilino, who arrived in Nepal on 12th Falgun 2080, was welcomed at the Tribhuvan International Airport by Lieutenant General Ashokraj Sigdel.

