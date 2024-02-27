Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Sharma and US Admiral John C. Aquilino discuss various issues

Admiral John C. Aquilino , the Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, paid a courtesy call on CoAS General Prabhuram Sharma at the Nepal Army Headquarters.

During the meeting held at the office of CoAS General Sharma, they discussed matters of mutual interest, including the Shanti Prayas 4 multinational exercise being conducted at the Birendra Peace Training Center, Panchkhaal.

Admiral John C. Aquilino, who arrived in Nepal on February 24 on a three-day visit, was received by CoAS General Sharma. A unit of the Nepal Army paid tribute to him.

With the help of the Global Peace Operation Initiative (GPOI), the fourth edition of the multinational peacekeeping exercise Shanti Prayas is being conducted at the Birendra Peacekeeping Training Center in collaboration with the Nepal Army and the US Army for a period of two weeks from February 20. Admiral Aquilino observed the exercise on February 25, in which soldiers from 19 countries participated.