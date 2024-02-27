Foreign Minister Saud Visited Ajodhya, Performing Puja

Foreign Minister Saud visited Ajodhya and performed Puja with his family members.

His recent religious trip to Ram Janmabhumi Ajodhya carried significant meaning in his own party and Nepal's stand on Ajodhya.

His wife yotshna Saud and his son and daughter were also joined the religious trip.

The visit was the first one by any higher-level minister from Nepal and showed strong solidarity with India on common civilization.

This demonstrates his strong commitment to Ajodhya and his faith. It is noteworthy that, unlike his political competitors of his generation, including two General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwoprakash Sharma, Saud has taken a different stance on Ajodhya.

Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud visited the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in Ajodhya with his family and attended a special Arati.

Foreign Minister Saud expressed his delight at the opportunity to visit the Ajodhya Ram Mandir, the revered birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, and the ancient Hanuman Temple to pay his respects to Bajrangbali Hanuman.

He believes that Lord Shri Ram's ideals and Shree Hanuman Ji's devotion and dedication will continue to inspire and strengthen our society. I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Shree @ChampatRaiVHP Ji and everyone involved in making the necessary arrangements for the Darshan. I say 'Jai Shri Ram!' to demonstrate my conviction on the connection between religion and civilization in India.

Foreign Minister Saud has shown how he differs from his colleagues in the party.

