Foreign Minister Saud Visited Ajodhya, Performing Puja

Foreign Minister Saud Visited Ajodhya, Performing Puja

Feb. 27, 2024, 9:30 a.m.

Foreign Minister Saud visited Ajodhya and performed Puja with his family members.

His recent religious trip to Ram Janmabhumi Ajodhya carried significant meaning in his own party and Nepal's stand on Ajodhya.

His wife yotshna Saud and his son and daughter were also joined the religious trip.

Saud in Ram Temple2.jpg

The visit was the first one by any higher-level minister from Nepal and showed strong solidarity with India on common civilization.

This demonstrates his strong commitment to Ajodhya and his faith. It is noteworthy that, unlike his political competitors of his generation, including two General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwoprakash Sharma, Saud has taken a different stance on Ajodhya.

Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud visited the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in Ajodhya with his family and attended a special Arati.

Saud in Ram Temple.jpg

Foreign Minister Saud expressed his delight at the opportunity to visit the Ajodhya Ram Mandir, the revered birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, and the ancient Hanuman Temple to pay his respects to Bajrangbali Hanuman.

He believes that Lord Shri Ram's ideals and Shree Hanuman Ji's devotion and dedication will continue to inspire and strengthen our society. I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Shree @ChampatRaiVHP Ji and everyone involved in making the necessary arrangements for the Darshan. I say 'Jai Shri Ram!' to demonstrate my conviction on the connection between religion and civilization in India.

Foreign Minister Saud has shown how he differs from his colleagues in the party.

Photos: X Wall of NP Saud

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Reframing Wicked Water Problems From An Eco-centric Perspective Under Climate Change Uncertainties
Feb 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini,Kanali And Sudur Paschim Province
Feb 27, 2024
Bheri-Babai Diversion To Be Completed By 2084/85
Feb 26, 2024
Revival of Nagari Pracharini Sabha: High Court Upholds Newly Elected Management Committee's Victory
Feb 26, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal
Feb 26, 2024

More on National

Reframing Wicked Water Problems From An Eco-centric Perspective Under Climate Change Uncertainties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
US Indo-Pacific Commander Aquilino Calls On PM Prachanda By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Revival of Nagari Pracharini Sabha: High Court Upholds Newly Elected Management Committee's Victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
US Admiral John C. Aquilino Overview of Exercise Shanti Prayas-4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
LATE HIMALAYA SUMSHER RANA: A Legendary Figure By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 1 hour ago
Jajarkot Quake Survivors: 28,000 Plus Shelters Set Up For By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

China Plans To Launch Around 100 Rockets This Year By Agencies Feb 27, 2024
Biden Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Will Start On Monday By Agencies Feb 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini,Kanali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2024
7th Nepal International Film Festival: Learning From The Experience Of Other Countries By Shanker Man Singh Feb 26, 2024
Prachanda Is The Right Choice For India In Nepal By Ashok K Mehta Feb 26, 2024
Bheri-Babai Diversion To Be Completed By 2084/85 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75