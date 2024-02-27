Foreign Secretary Lamsal Paid A Courtesy Call On Indian External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. S. Jaishankar

Foreign Secretary Seva Lamsal, who is on a visit to India, had a courtesy call on External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. S Jaishankar this afternoon.

“Happy to receive Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal of Nepal today in Delhi. Pleased to hear from her about progress in various aspects of our bilateral relations,” writes Minister Dr. Jaishankar in his X. “Pleased to hear from her about progress in various aspects of our bilateral relations.”

During the meeting, the various aspects of Nepal-India relations as well as the progress of the project being run in Nepal with the support of the Indian government were discussed, according to the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Foreign Secretary Lamsal is leaving for India on 27 February 2024 to participate in the eighth Asia Economic Dialogue (AED 2024)to be held in Pune, India from 29 February to 2 March 2024. Lamsal will participate in the inaugural session of the event on 29 February 2024.

The Asia Economic Dialogue is the annual multilateral conference organized jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Pune International Center on contemporary issues.Focused on the theme “Geo-economic Challenges in an Era of Flux”, AED 2024 will have the participation of a large number of speakers from different countries.

Foreign Secretary Lamsal will return to Kathmandu on 1 March 2024.