Nepali Embassy In Canberra A Program On Investment Promotion In Nepal

Embassy of Nepal, Canberra organized a program in Sydney entitled ‘Investment Promotion Program in the Context of Third Nepal Investment Summit 2024’. The objective of was promoting investment in Nepal as well as sensitizing on the third Nepal Investment Summit which is being held on 28-29 April 2024. The NRNA, Australia assisted the Embassy in organizing the event.

Around a hundred established as well as potential investors were present in the program.

Ambassador Kailash Raj Pokharelunderscored that Nepal is one of the best destinations for profitable investment and highlighted various promising sectors for investment in Nepal. While informing that the Government of Nepal has undertaken several initiatives for policy reforms creating further conducive investment-friendly environment, he also encouraged the participants to attend in the Third Nepal Investment Summit.

Addressing the program, Anil Pokhrel, President of NRNA of Australia underlined many reasons to invest in Nepal and also suggested for further policy reform in line with hassles-free repatriation of investment returns.

First Secretary of the Embassy Bhogendra Lingden displayed a comprehensive presentation on upcoming third Nepal investment summit as well as overall policy, procedures and structural arrangements regarding the investment in Nepal. He also presented some potential projects for investment which are under study in Investment Board of Nepal.

Similarly, Mana KC, CEO of Southern Academy Group also made a presentation from NRN side highlighting various aspects of investment in Nepal. Whileemphasizing that NRNs are huge source of investment for Nepal, he expressed that NRNs should have more confidence to invest in Nepal due to emotional attachment as well as better understanding on local reality.