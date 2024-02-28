Toni Hagen's Photographs Of Western Nepal In The 1950s In Patan

Katryn Hagen, daughter of Swiss geologist Toni Hagen, has inaugurated an exhibition of photographs of western Nepal in the 1950s.

The exhibition features photographs taken by the late Dr. Tony Hagen during his geological expedition in far western Nepal from 1950 to 1957.

Dr. Hagen's experiences of those early days, his geological findings and his view of the society and economy of Nepal have been documented in Nepal (first published in 1962 by Kummerli, Switzerland, last published in 2008 by Himal Books Kathmandu).

Organized by Nepal Heritage Society, the exhibition of Western Nepal in the 1950s of Nepal taken by Dr. Toni Hagen is the first of its kind with all the rare photographs of Nepal.

Displayed at the gallery of Yala Maya Kendra, the photographs are the testimony to show why Nepal was known as Shangri-La. Organized by Nepal Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Yala Maya Kendra and Patan Museum, the photographs displayed in the exhibition have been provided by Dr. Katrin Hagen, daughter of Toni Hagen.

It will be on display until March 2. After that it will be displayed in Patan Museum from March 4 to 13.

In his inaugural speech, heritage lover and rights activist Kanak Mani Dixit highlighted the personality of Dr. Hagen and his contribution to Nepal. Dixit said that Tony Hagen was the first photographer to introduce not only Nepal but also the Himalayas and the mountain geology of Nepal to the world.

Dixit said that Hagen's color photographs in his book revealed for the first time the social diversity and varied landscape of Nepal. Some of them are here in the exhibition.

He also said that Toni Hagen's contribution to Nepal will be remembered forever.

Senior Vice President of Nepal Heritage Foundation Pratima Pande expressed her happiness to be a part of the exhibition showcasing Nepal of the 1950s.

Poonam Rana, a member of Nepal Heritage Society conducted the program.