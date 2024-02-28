Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Plain Areas And Kathmandu Valley

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Plain Areas And Kathmandu Valley

Feb. 28, 2024, 8:13 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Toni Hagen's Photographs Of Western Nepal In The 1950s In Patan
Feb 28, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Canberra A Program On Investment Promotion In Nepal
Feb 28, 2024
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Yet To Be Reached: Qatar
Feb 28, 2024
Foreign Secretary Lamsal Paid A Courtesy Call On Indian External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. S. Jaishankar
Feb 27, 2024
Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Sharma and US Admiral John C. Aquilino discuss various issues
Feb 27, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini,Kanali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Koshi And Gandaki, Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Gamdaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah In Gaza Strip Continue By Agencies 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

JAJARKOT EARTHQUAKE: Waiting For Reconstruction By A Correspondent Feb 28, 2024
Toni Hagen's Photographs Of Western Nepal In The 1950s In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Canberra A Program On Investment Promotion In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Yet To Be Reached: Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
Foreign Secretary Lamsal Paid A Courtesy Call On Indian External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. S. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2024
Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Sharma and US Admiral John C. Aquilino discuss various issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75