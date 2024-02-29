Japan Hands Over The Classroom Building To Shree Himalaya Secondary School In Sankhuwasabha District

Japan Hands Over The Classroom Building To Shree Himalaya Secondary School In Sankhuwasabha District

Feb. 29, 2024, 1:06 p.m.

The handover ceremony of the classroom building supported by the Government of Japan to Shree Himalaya Secondary School (SHSS) in Makalu Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha District was held on February 28.

The new building was constructed with assistance of USD 185,971 (approximately NPR 23.2 million) under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Amura Takahiro, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, attended the ceremony, and he congratulated and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in the project. He also emphasized that the result of the project will significantly improve the learning environment for both the students and teachers of the school.

3(15).jpg

SHSS was founded in 1960, nd with an enrollment of approximately 400 students, has been a vital educational institution in the area and beyond. Prior to the project, the nearly-40-years-old main building was not only outmoded and dark, but also had safety concerns, with cracks in the walls and leaks from the roof. The new building is a two-story structure with 11 classrooms and well-equipped toilets for girls and boys. The Embassy hopes that it will be a long-lasting symbol of the friendship from the people of Japan.

2-29.jpg

This project was implemented by NPO Nepal Volunteer Social Service through GGP of the Government of Japan. The organization was established by a graduate of SHSS in 2009 and has been actively working to improve education, agriculture, and health in Sankhuwasabha District.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

G20 Finance Leaders Discuss 'New Globalization'
Feb 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Feb 29, 2024
NEA Made A Profit Of 15.36 Billion In Six Months
Feb 28, 2024
Toni Hagen's Photographs Of Western Nepal In The 1950s In Patan
Feb 28, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Canberra A Program On Investment Promotion In Nepal
Feb 28, 2024

More on National

EPG Report On Nepal-India Relations Will Handover Soon: PM Prachanda By Agencies 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
JAJARKOT EARTHQUAKE: Waiting For Reconstruction By A Correspondent 1 day, 2 hours ago
Toni Hagen's Photographs Of Western Nepal In The 1950s In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepali Embassy In Canberra A Program On Investment Promotion In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Foreign Secretary Lamsal Paid A Courtesy Call On Indian External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. S. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Sharma and US Admiral John C. Aquilino discuss various issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago

The Latest

G20 Finance Leaders Discuss 'New Globalization' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2024
NEA Made A Profit Of 15.36 Billion In Six Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Yet To Be Reached: Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Plain Areas And Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
Foreign Minister Saud Visited Ajodhya, Performing Puja By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75