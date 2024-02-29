Japan Hands Over The Classroom Building To Shree Himalaya Secondary School In Sankhuwasabha District

The handover ceremony of the classroom building supported by the Government of Japan to Shree Himalaya Secondary School (SHSS) in Makalu Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha District was held on February 28.

The new building was constructed with assistance of USD 185,971 (approximately NPR 23.2 million) under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Amura Takahiro, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, attended the ceremony, and he congratulated and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in the project. He also emphasized that the result of the project will significantly improve the learning environment for both the students and teachers of the school.

SHSS was founded in 1960, nd with an enrollment of approximately 400 students, has been a vital educational institution in the area and beyond. Prior to the project, the nearly-40-years-old main building was not only outmoded and dark, but also had safety concerns, with cracks in the walls and leaks from the roof. The new building is a two-story structure with 11 classrooms and well-equipped toilets for girls and boys. The Embassy hopes that it will be a long-lasting symbol of the friendship from the people of Japan.

This project was implemented by NPO Nepal Volunteer Social Service through GGP of the Government of Japan. The organization was established by a graduate of SHSS in 2009 and has been actively working to improve education, agriculture, and health in Sankhuwasabha District.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.