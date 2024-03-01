Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

March 1, 2024, 7:23 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the country . Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province tonight.

