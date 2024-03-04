Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, karnali And Gandaki Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Terai areas, Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Provinces.