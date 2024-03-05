Women Critical Partners In Creating Sustainable Prosperity: Canadian Envoy

Women Critical Partners In Creating Sustainable Prosperity: Canadian Envoy

March 5, 2024, 8:40 p.m.

The Embassy of Canada, in collaboration with the Centre for Women’s Development Studies, hosted two panel discussions at an event titled “Advancing Women’s Political Empowerment,” on 5 March 2024 in New Delhi.

Eminent leaders including Dr. Toshima Karki, Member of Parliament, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Nepal and Ms. Binda Pandey, Ex-Member of Parliament, Nepal; and Ms. Dorji Choden, Former Minister for Works and Human Settlement of Bhutan spoke at one of the panels that was moderated by Mr. Colin Wetmore, First Secretary, Embassy of Canada.

Distinguished scholars, including Ms. Susan Ferguson, UN Women's India Country Representative; Ms. Ranjana Kumari, Director of the Centre for Social Research; and Dr Rashmi Singh, Assistant Professor at O P Jindal Global University spoke at the other panel that was moderated by Dr Sanjay Kumar, Centre for Study of Developing Societies.

Speaking on the occasion, Canada’s Ambassador to Nepal Cameron MacKay said: ““Women are critical partners in creating sustainable prosperity. Evidence and experience shows that women’s leadership in political decision-making improves development outcomes for us all. By working together, we can create a world where everyone - regardless of gender - can thrive equally.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini,Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces
Mar 05, 2024
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opens A New Branch In Panipokhari,
Mar 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, karnali And Gandaki Provinces
Mar 04, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Has Requested Prime Minister Prachanda To Fully Operate The Korola Border
Mar 03, 2024
I Will Work To Increase Export To Canada: Envoy Paudyal
Mar 03, 2024

More on National

Environmental Peace Building In Nepal: Challenges and Opportunities By Keshab Poudel 14 hours, 20 minutes ago
PROYEL: Lesson From Bheri Municipality By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 13 hours ago
USAID Announces Up To USD 85 Million Fund For Education By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Open Marathon and Run for Fun-2080 completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Japan Hands Over The New Classroom Building To Shree Praja Pragati Basic Secondary School In Makwanpur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
BEEN Launched Three Knowledge Resources In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

New Four Party Coalition Agree On Eight Pont Deal, Nepali Congress Is In Opposition By Agencies Mar 05, 2024
China Sets Target Of About 5 Percent For GDP Growth By Agencies Mar 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini,Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2024
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opens A New Branch In Panipokhari, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2024
Renewable Energy-Sector Policy Initiatives And UNDP’s Role In The Pacific Region: The Path Ahead By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Mar 04, 2024
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Attacking Crimea By Agencies Mar 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75