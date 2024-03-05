Women Critical Partners In Creating Sustainable Prosperity: Canadian Envoy

The Embassy of Canada, in collaboration with the Centre for Women’s Development Studies, hosted two panel discussions at an event titled “Advancing Women’s Political Empowerment,” on 5 March 2024 in New Delhi.

Eminent leaders including Dr. Toshima Karki, Member of Parliament, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Nepal and Ms. Binda Pandey, Ex-Member of Parliament, Nepal; and Ms. Dorji Choden, Former Minister for Works and Human Settlement of Bhutan spoke at one of the panels that was moderated by Mr. Colin Wetmore, First Secretary, Embassy of Canada.

Distinguished scholars, including Ms. Susan Ferguson, UN Women's India Country Representative; Ms. Ranjana Kumari, Director of the Centre for Social Research; and Dr Rashmi Singh, Assistant Professor at O P Jindal Global University spoke at the other panel that was moderated by Dr Sanjay Kumar, Centre for Study of Developing Societies.

Speaking on the occasion, Canada’s Ambassador to Nepal Cameron MacKay said: ““Women are critical partners in creating sustainable prosperity. Evidence and experience shows that women’s leadership in political decision-making improves development outcomes for us all. By working together, we can create a world where everyone - regardless of gender - can thrive equally.”