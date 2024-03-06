China To Raise Defense Spending Despite Economic Uncertainty

China To Raise Defense Spending Despite Economic Uncertainty

March 6, 2024, 8:25 a.m.

China is set to increase its defense spending by 7.2 percent this year despite growing economic uncertainty in the country.

The National People's Congress began on Tuesday to decide the country's key policies.

The government's budget plan unveiled at the opening session of the parliament includes defense spending of 1.665 trillion yuan, or about 230 billion dollars.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who made a comprehensive report on government activities, announced that this year's target for economic growth is around 5 percent, about the same as last year.

Li said, "Achieving this year's target will not be easy." Attention is focused on whether the Chinese government will be able to come up with effective measures to achieve the goal.

Concerning China's military buildup, Li said the country's armed forces "will strengthen all-around military training and combat readiness" in order to "firmly safeguard China's national sovereignty, security and development interests."

As for Taiwan, Li said Beijing will "promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations" and will be "firm advancing the cause of the unification of the motherland."

China is stepping up military activities in the Indo-Pacific region. It has also not pledged to renounce the use of force to achieve unification despite its declared intention to pursue a peaceful unification.

Agencies

Super Tuesday: Trump projected to win five states
Mar 06, 2024
New Four Party Coalition Agree On Eight Pont Deal, Nepali Congress Is In Opposition
Mar 05, 2024
China Sets Target Of About 5 Percent For GDP Growth
Mar 05, 2024
USAID Announces Up To USD 85 Million Fund For Education
Mar 04, 2024
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Attacking Crimea
Mar 04, 2024

More on International

Super Tuesday: Trump projected to win five states By Agencies 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
China Sets Target Of About 5 Percent For GDP Growth By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Attacking Crimea By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
US, South Korean militaries to kick off Freedom Shield drills on Monday By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
US Says Israel Has Agreed To Framework For Gaza Truce, Ball Is In Hamas’s Court By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Russian Attacks On Southern Ukraine Kill 7 By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

China Would Like To Work With Nepal’s New Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Lumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2024
Women Critical Partners In Creating Sustainable Prosperity: Canadian Envoy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2024
Environmental Peace Building In Nepal: Challenges and Opportunities By Keshab Poudel Mar 05, 2024
New Four Party Coalition Agree On Eight Pont Deal, Nepali Congress Is In Opposition By Agencies Mar 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini,Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75