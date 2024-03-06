China Would Like To Work With Nepal’s New Government

China Would Like To Work With Nepal’s New Government

March 6, 2024, 8:47 a.m.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China would like to work with the new government to uphold the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, deepen our traditional friendship, strengthen practical cooperation. link

She also said that China would like to advance the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity and deliver more benefits to the peoples of the two countries

Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said, “as a friendly neighbor and cooperation partner, China highly values its relations with Nepal. We would like to work with the new government to uphold the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, deepen our traditional friendship, strengthen practical cooperation, advance the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, and deliver more benefits to the people of the two countries,” said Mao Ning

She said that China noted that Nepal has formed a new government coalition and reshuffled the cabinet recently.

“We sincerely hope that the relevant parties of Nepal will work together in solidarity, advance the work related to the formation of the new government smoothly, and realize political stability, economic growth and improvement of people’s livelihood.”

In her regular press meet, she was responding to a question of Global Times that it was reported that on March 4, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” ended the partnership with the Nepali Congress party, joined forces once again with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) to form a coalition government and reshuffled the cabinet. What is China’s comment?

