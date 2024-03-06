SAARC Is An Important Forum To Pursue Our Common Goals: Foreign Secretary Lamsal

SAARC Is An Important Forum To Pursue Our Common Goals: Foreign Secretary Lamsal

March 6, 2024, 7:40 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal underlined that South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is an important forum to pursue our common goals and hence, the need to generate new impetus within the organization.

SAARC Buttumline.jpg

In her remarks as Chief Guest, she said that Nepal has been giving high importance to SAARC. The Programming Committee meeting of SAARC held in Kathmandu recently.

The committee was chaired by Joint Secretary (Regional Organization Division) Ms. Rita Dhital and participating delegations are led by Joint Secretary/Director General of Foreign/External Affairs Ministry of SAARC Member States.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Shreshtha, Lamichhane And Mahaseth Sworn In As DPM Along With Other Newly Appointed Ministers
Mar 06, 2024
India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2024 Organized at Bhairahawa, Nepal
Mar 06, 2024
China Would Like To Work With Nepal’s New Government
Mar 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Lumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Mar 06, 2024
Women Critical Partners In Creating Sustainable Prosperity: Canadian Envoy
Mar 05, 2024

More on National

Shreshtha, Lamichhane And Mahaseth Sworn In As DPM Along With Other Newly Appointed Ministers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts A Reception On National Day By Agencies 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
China Would Like To Work With Nepal’s New Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 27 minutes ago
Women Critical Partners In Creating Sustainable Prosperity: Canadian Envoy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Environmental Peacebuilding In Nepal: Challenges and Opportunities By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 13 hours ago
PROYEL: Lesson From Bheri Municipality By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2024 Organized at Bhairahawa, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2024
China To Raise Defense Spending Despite Economic Uncertainty By Agencies Mar 06, 2024
Super Tuesday: Trump projected to win five states By Agencies Mar 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Lumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2024
New Four Party Coalition Agree On Eight Pont Deal, Nepali Congress Is In Opposition By Agencies Mar 05, 2024
China Sets Target Of About 5 Percent For GDP Growth By Agencies Mar 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75