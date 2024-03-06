SAARC Is An Important Forum To Pursue Our Common Goals: Foreign Secretary Lamsal

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal underlined that South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is an important forum to pursue our common goals and hence, the need to generate new impetus within the organization.

In her remarks as Chief Guest, she said that Nepal has been giving high importance to SAARC. The Programming Committee meeting of SAARC held in Kathmandu recently.

The committee was chaired by Joint Secretary (Regional Organization Division) Ms. Rita Dhital and participating delegations are led by Joint Secretary/Director General of Foreign/External Affairs Ministry of SAARC Member States.