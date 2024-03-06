Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Lumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

March 6, 2024, 8:15 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur-Paschim Province. along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim ProvinceAccording to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, the two Ministers deliberated on ways to enhance cooperation in areas including trade, transit and power trade tonight.

