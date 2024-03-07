DPM Shrestha Assumes The Post Of Foreign Minster

Newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has assumed office of the Foreign Minister of Nepal today. According to MoFA, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other officials of the Ministry warmly welcomed the DPM and FM at MoFA.
VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75