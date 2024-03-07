DPM Shrestha Assumes The Post Of Foreign Minster

DPM Shrestha Assumes The Post Of Foreign Minster

March 7, 2024, 8:49 a.m.

Newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has assumed office of the Foreign Minister of Nepal today. According to MoFA, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other officials of the Ministry warmly welcomed the DPM and FM at MoFA.

Naryankazi shrestha.jpg

