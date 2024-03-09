Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

March 9, 2024, 8:26 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

