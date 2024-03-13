Ambassador for Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Took Oath

Nepal's newly appointed Ambassador to Canada, Bharat Raj Paudyal, has taken the oath of office and secrecy.
President Ramchandra Paudel took the oath of office and secrecy during a ceremony held at the President's Office, Maharajgunj, according to the President's Office.
High-ranking officials of Nepal government were also present on that occasion.
