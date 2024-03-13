Ambassador for Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Took Oath

Ambassador for Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Took Oath

March 13, 2024, 7:12 p.m.

Nepal's newly appointed Ambassador to Canada, Bharat Raj Paudyal, has taken the oath of office and secrecy.

President Ramchandra Paudel took the oath of office and secrecy during a ceremony held at the President's Office, Maharajgunj, according to the President's Office.

High-ranking officials of Nepal government were also present on that occasion.

