FNCCI President Dhakal meets UAE, Mongolian ambassadors Requests for investment promotion in Nepal

March 13, 2024, 8:01 p.m.

In a meeting with the ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates and Mongolia, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, requested the respective ambassadors for support in promoting investment in Nepal.

Dhakal met with UAE Ambassador His Excellency Abdulla Al Shamsi and Mongolian Ambassador to India who is concurrently accredited to Nepal, His Excellency Ganbold Dambajav, on Wednesday. He also requested them for their participation in the Nepal Investment Summit that is scheduled for April 28-29

in Kathmandu. The discussions centred around enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties between Nepal and these two nations.

During the meeting with the UAE ambassador, President Dhakal thanked His Excellency for his support in organising the Nepal Dubai Business Summit that was held in November in Dubai with the support of embassies of both the countries.

He also informed the ambassador of the vast investment potential that Nepal holds. During the meeting His Excellency Abdulla Al Shamsi also spoke about his interest and the possibility of signing a bilateral investment agreement between UAE and Nepal.

Similarly, during the meeting with the Mongolian ambassador, President Dhakal held talks related to mutual issues of trade and investment opportunities. President Dhakal provided information on the investment opportunities that Nepal has in the hydroelectricity and tourism sectors. He also apprised the ambassador of Nepal's external sector stability.

