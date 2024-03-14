USAID Launches its Partnership for Poultry Activity with the Private Sector, Cooperatives, and Government of Nepal

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the USAID Partnership for Poultry activity in Butwal, Lumbini Province. The event brought together stakeholders from agriculture and beyond, emphasizing collaborative efforts crucial for the success of Nepal's poultry industry.

Implemented by Shreenagar Agritech, a Nepali firm, the three-year, $2 million USAID activity will strengthen the poultry market system and uplift the incomes of 7,000 small farmers and firms for inclusive, sustainable private sector-driven growth. The poultry industry is critical in Nepal, providing essential employment, income, food security, and nutrition while driving broad economic growth. In Nepal's rural economy, poultry farming offers vital self-employment opportunities, particularly for women and marginalized groups, and supports key sectors like agriculture and tourism.

The launch event, attended by dignitaries including Dr. Rewati Raman Poudel, Secretary from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, celebrated outstanding contract farmers and showcased the enhanced services available for poultry farmers and firms through the USAID activity.

Similarly, Karen Welch, Acting Mission Director at USAID/Nepal, highlighted the initiative's significance, stating, "this activity underscores USAID’s commitment to unlocking private sector investments and cultivating meaningful public-private partnerships for transformative growth of Nepal's agriculture sector." The U.S. Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Jason Meeks, who was also present at the launch event, emphasized the role of USAID partnerships in building a resilient and sustainable agriculture industry in Nepal, and contributions to improved food security and nutrition for communities across the country.

Since 2011, USAID has invested more than $181 million to help over 800,000 Nepalis increase their incomes through improved agricultural productivity and increased sales.