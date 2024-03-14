USAID Launches Its Partnership For Poultry Activity with The Private Sector, Cooperatives, And Government Of Nepal

USAID Launches its Partnership for Poultry Activity with the Private Sector, Cooperatives, and Government of Nepal

March 14, 2024, 10:39 a.m.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the USAID Partnership for Poultry activity in Butwal, Lumbini Province. The event brought together stakeholders from agriculture and beyond, emphasizing collaborative efforts crucial for the success of Nepal's poultry industry.

Implemented by Shreenagar Agritech, a Nepali firm, the three-year, $2 million USAID activity will strengthen the poultry market system and uplift the incomes of 7,000 small farmers and firms for inclusive, sustainable private sector-driven growth. The poultry industry is critical in Nepal, providing essential employment, income, food security, and nutrition while driving broad economic growth. In Nepal's rural economy, poultry farming offers vital self-employment opportunities, particularly for women and marginalized groups, and supports key sectors like agriculture and tourism.

unnamed1.jpg

The launch event, attended by dignitaries including Dr. Rewati Raman Poudel, Secretary from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, celebrated outstanding contract farmers and showcased the enhanced services available for poultry farmers and firms through the USAID activity.

Similarly, Karen Welch, Acting Mission Director at USAID/Nepal, highlighted the initiative's significance, stating, "this activity underscores USAID’s commitment to unlocking private sector investments and cultivating meaningful public-private partnerships for transformative growth of Nepal's agriculture sector." The U.S. Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Jason Meeks, who was also present at the launch event, emphasized the role of USAID partnerships in building a resilient and sustainable agriculture industry in Nepal, and contributions to improved food security and nutrition for communities across the country.

Since 2011, USAID has invested more than $181 million to help over 800,000 Nepalis increase their incomes through improved agricultural productivity and increased sales.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Diplomacy Is Finding Difficult To Deal With Turbulance Democracy In Nepal: Professor S.D. Muni
Mar 14, 2024
Russia Ready To Use Nuclear Weapons If Statehood Threatened: Putin
Mar 14, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces
Mar 14, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal meets UAE, Mongolian ambassadors Requests for investment promotion in Nepal
Mar 13, 2024
Ambassador for Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Took Oath
Mar 13, 2024

More on News

Dahal Elected National Assembly Chair By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
PHDCCI Organizes A National Workshop In Madhya Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Nepal Gives Priority To Its Relations With Neighbors: FM Saud By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Eight Nepali Nationals Deported From US By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Minister Saud Is Leaving For New Delhi Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
British Minister Of State Mitchell Visits Lumbini Hospital By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

World Social Forum Nepal (WSF 2024); - A short observation Of A participant By Gyan Bahadur Adhikar Mar 14, 2024
Countries In Asia And The Pacific Need To Work Together To Protect Our Common Forest And Fresh Water Resources By Jong-Jin Kim Mar 14, 2024
NEA: Increasing Profit By Keshab Poudel Mar 14, 2024
Indian Diplomacy Is Finding Difficult To Deal With Turbulance Democracy In Nepal: Professor S.D. Muni By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2024
US House Passes Bill That Could Ban TikTok By Agencies Mar 14, 2024
Russia Ready To Use Nuclear Weapons If Statehood Threatened: Putin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75