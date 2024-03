Ambassador Of Thailand To Nepal Present Credential

Newly appointed Ambassador of Thailand to Nepal Suwapong Sirisorn submitted his credentials to President Ramchandra Poudel amid a special function at Presidential office.

Similarly, fou Non-resident ambassadors of Portugal, Venezuela and Mongolia to Nepal submitted their credentials to President Ramchandra Paudel today.

During a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Ambassador of Thailand Suwapong Sirisorn, Ambassador of Portugal Joao Manuel Mendes Ribeiro de Almeida,Ambassador of Venezuela Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez and Ambassador of Mongolia Ganbold Dambajav presented their credentials to President Paudel.