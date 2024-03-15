Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces

March 15, 2024, 7:14 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in Sudur-Paschim Province. along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

