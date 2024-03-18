Weather Forecast: Fair Weather In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi

Weather Forecast: Fair Weather In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi

March 18, 2024, 7:49 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country , Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan And UNDP Advances Climate Smart Agriculture To Build Resilient Communities In Japarkot
Mar 18, 2024
Coca-Cola Makes Guinness World Record For 'The Largest Momo Party' in Nepal
Mar 18, 2024
Rising Religious Fundamentalism In India Poses A Threat To Nepal’s Secularism: Former PM Dr. Bhattarai
Mar 17, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh Pradesh And Plain Areas Of Other Provinces
Mar 17, 2024
Japan Hands Over the New Classroom Building to Shree Basic School Nakhira in West Rukum District
Mar 16, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh Pradesh And Plain Areas Of Other Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hill Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Once Again A Trip To Poonhill By Abhishekh Adhikari Mar 18, 2024
Japan And UNDP Advances Climate Smart Agriculture To Build Resilient Communities In Japarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2024
Nepal Political Shakeup Thrusts Kathmandu Into India-China Rivalry By PRANAY SHARMA, Mar 18, 2024
China-assisted Left Alliance Resurges In Nepal By Ashok K Mehta Mar 18, 2024
Coca-Cola Makes Guinness World Record For 'The Largest Momo Party' in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2024
PM Prachanda Pledges Support For Pokhara's Development By Agencies Mar 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75