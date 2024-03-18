Weather Forecast: Fair Weather In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country , Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Bagmati Province tonight.