Kim Guides Firing Drill Of Super-large Multiple Rocket Launchers: North Korean Media

March 19, 2024, 7:48 a.m.

North Korean media say the country's military conducted firing drills involving super-large, 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers on Monday.

The ruling Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the drills.

Kim reportedly said that the destructive offensive means possessed by the North Korean army should "more thoroughly fulfill their missions to block and suppress the possibility of war with the constant perfect preparedness to collapse the capital of the enemy and the structure of its military forces."

He referred to the possibility of Pyongyang attacking the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The media report came after the South Korean military said on Monday morning that the North had fired a multiple number of what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile from a site near Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan.

Agencies

