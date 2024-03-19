Nepal, EU Joint Commission Meeting Taking Place On Tuesday

The 15th meeting of the Joint Commission between Nepal and the European Union (EU) is scheduled to be held here on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

The Ministry said the meeting will delve into overall aspects of the bilateral relations between Nepal and the EU, including cooperation in the regional and multilateral issues of common interests.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal will lead the Nepali delegation while Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific of the European External Action Service of the EU, Paola Pampaloni, will lead the European delegation.

Earlier on March 6, the meeting of the Sub-Commission on Development Cooperation between Nepal and the EU was held at the Ministry of Finance that exchanged views on the ongoing development cooperation between Nepal and the EU reports RSS.