Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Kosi And Madhesh Provinces

March 20, 2024, 7:53 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There are partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and hilly regions of rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

Nepal And European Union Held The 15th Meeting Of Joint Commission
Mar 20, 2024
Nepal To Take Back The 'Nepalese Land Encroached By India: Five Party Coalition
Mar 19, 2024
Handful Of Countries Are Spreading False Rumor Of Debt Trap In Pokhara International Airport: Chinese Embassy Spokesperson
Mar 19, 2024
Mahara Was Taken Into Custody From The Court
Mar 19, 2024
Parshu Pradhan Is No More
Mar 19, 2024

