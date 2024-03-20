Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Kosi And Madhesh Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

