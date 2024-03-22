Japan Hands Over The Sanitary Napkin Making Machine In Parsa District

The handover ceremony of the sanitary napkin making machine to the Centre for Health and Environment Conservation (CHEC) Nepal was held in Birgunj Municipality, Parsa District on March 22, 2024. The installed machine was provided through the Project for the Installation of Sanitary Napkin Making Machine in Parsa District with the assistance of USD 34,964 (approximately NPR 4 million) under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan.

TAMURA Takahiro, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Nepal, attended the ceremony and congratulated and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in the project. He also expressed his hope that the school girls and female people will have easy access to sanitary products, and that it will contribute to the improvement of personal hygiene knowledge and further development of the community.

CHEC Nepal, which implemented this project, was established in 2009 and has been conducting health and hygiene improvement programs in public schools as well as environmental conservation activities in Parsa District.

Many of the people living in poverty face various problems related to hygiene, including difficulties in accessing sanitary products and lack of knowledge about hygiene. The sanitary napkins produced by the newly installed machines will be distributed at low or no cost in public schools and health posts, and together with awareness activities by CHEC Nepal, will lead to a healthier life for the people in this area.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal