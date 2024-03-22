Japan Hands Over The Sanitary Napkin Making Machine In Parsa District

Japan Hands Over The Sanitary Napkin Making Machine In Parsa District

March 22, 2024, 2:21 p.m.

The handover ceremony of the sanitary napkin making machine to the Centre for Health and Environment Conservation (CHEC) Nepal was held in Birgunj Municipality, Parsa District on March 22, 2024. The installed machine was provided through the Project for the Installation of Sanitary Napkin Making Machine in Parsa District with the assistance of USD 34,964 (approximately NPR 4 million) under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan.

3 IMG_2754.jpeg

TAMURA Takahiro, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Nepal, attended the ceremony and congratulated and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in the project. He also expressed his hope that the school girls and female people will have easy access to sanitary products, and that it will contribute to the improvement of personal hygiene knowledge and further development of the community.

CHEC Nepal, which implemented this project, was established in 2009 and has been conducting health and hygiene improvement programs in public schools as well as environmental conservation activities in Parsa District.

1 IMG_2716.jpeg

Many of the people living in poverty face various problems related to hygiene, including difficulties in accessing sanitary products and lack of knowledge about hygiene. The sanitary napkins produced by the newly installed machines will be distributed at low or no cost in public schools and health posts, and together with awareness activities by CHEC Nepal, will lead to a healthier life for the people in this area.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Kikuta Encouraged New Japanese Government Scholarship Students
Mar 22, 2024
Japan Hands Over The Training Center and Emergency Shelter In Rautahat District
Mar 22, 2024
Nepal And German Discuss On Matter Related To Bilateral Ties
Mar 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region
Mar 22, 2024
I Don't Have To Submit My Character Certificate To Anyone: Binod Chaudhary
Mar 21, 2024

More on National

Ambassador Kikuta Encouraged New Japanese Government Scholarship Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over The Training Center and Emergency Shelter In Rautahat District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 33 minutes ago
Nepal And German Discuss On Matter Related To Bilateral Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
Nepal-Germany Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepal And The EU Reviewed The Progress Of EU’s Development Cooperation In Various Sectors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepal And European Union Held The 15th Meeting Of Joint Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal: PM Prachanda On A Slippery Wicket As Newly-formed Left Alliance’s Future Remains Uncertain By Ashok K Mehta Mar 22, 2024
Five Rhinos Trans-located From Western Chitwan National Parlk to East By Agencies Mar 22, 2024
UN Chief Calls On EU Leaders To Support Gaza Ceasefire By Agencies Mar 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2024
I Don't Have To Submit My Character Certificate To Anyone: Binod Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2024
Vietnamese President Resigns After Just Over A Year By Agencies Mar 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75