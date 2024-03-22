Nepal And German Discuss On Matter Related To Bilateral Ties

Nepal And German Discuss On Matter Related To Bilateral Ties

March 22, 2024, 8:05 a.m.

Erik Kurzweil, Ambassador, Indo-Pacific Policy, South Asia and Afghanistan at the German Federal Foreign Office and Mr. Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, Joint Secretary at the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, concluded a Political Consultation Meeting in Kathmandu on 20th March.

Several matters related to bilateral ties between the two countries, including the invitation of President Ram Chandra Paudel to Germany, Nepal’s Graduation from LDC, Cooperation in Climate Change and Energy Sector, Peace Process, Democracy and Social Inclusion, Cooperation in the cultural field, Visa Permits and Working Status for German NGOs, were discussed at the consultation meeting.

The meeting highlighted areas of mutual agreement between the two nations. Germany appreciated Nepal’s stance regarding the invasion of Ukrainian territory by the Russian government, its pledge to democracy, social inclusion and the peace process.

Germany and Nepal, this year, signed a Financial and Technical Cooperation Agreement with a grant totalling 56 million euro. The grant assistance pledges to work in the areas of renewable energy, energy infrastructure, gender equality, maternal care and childcare,quality infrastructure for sustainable economic development, health, and local and provincial economic development.

The meeting ended with pledges from both the governments to increase cooperation, find areas of mutual benefits and continue to build a strong partnership.

"Nepal and Germany established diplomatic relations in 1958," Ambassador Kurzweil noted. "Despite the geographical distance, our friendship is strong through shared values of democracy, inclusion, and equality.”

"Germany has been a true friend to Nepal. Their unwavering support, particularly during the devastating earthquake of 2015 and the COVID-19 pandemic, is deeply appreciated by the Nepali people,” .Dhakal expressed.

