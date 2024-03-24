Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region and at one or two places of rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.