Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki Province

March 24, 2024, 7:57 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region and at one or two places of rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Holi of Fagu Purnima 2024: Importance and Significance In Nepal
Mar 24, 2024
Kremlin Says Arrests Made As Russia Attack Deaths Exceed 130
Mar 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Kathmandu, Madhesh And Koshi Province
Mar 23, 2024
Foreign Minster Shrestha To Pay Visit To China
Mar 22, 2024
Ambassador Kikuta Encouraged New Japanese Government Scholarship Students
Mar 22, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Kosi And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Fair Weather In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh Pradesh And Plain Areas Of Other Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Holi of Fagu Purnima 2024: Importance and Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2024
Helvetas Nepal's InElam Project: Promoting Dairy Chain By Keshab Poudel Mar 24, 2024
China-India rivalry: Nepal’s Political Shift tips scales in favour of Beijing By Junaid Kathju Mar 24, 2024
Kremlin Says Arrests Made As Russia Attack Deaths Exceed 130 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2024
UTKHPL’s Generation Has Significantly Impacted By Changing Weather Pattern: CEO Gautam By Keshab Poudel Mar 23, 2024
Finance Minister Pun Discuss With World Bank Office On Dudhkhoshi And Upper Arun By Agencies Mar 23, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75