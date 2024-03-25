Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

March 25, 2024, 7:28 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region and Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

VISIT OF KfW AND EIB TO NEPAL : Mission Matters
Mar 25, 2024
Holi Celebration In Madhesh Today
Mar 25, 2024
NEPAL BRITAIN SOCIETY: Pratima Pande's Leadership
Mar 24, 2024
Holi of Fagu Purnima 2024: Importance and Significance In Nepal
Mar 24, 2024
Kremlin Says Arrests Made As Russia Attack Deaths Exceed 130
Mar 24, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Kosi And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Fair Weather In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

VISIT OF KfW AND EIB TO NEPAL : Mission Matters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2024
Holi Celebration In Madhesh Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2024
Russia, Ukraine May Intensify Offensives Following Moscow Attack By Agencies Mar 25, 2024
Two Hospitals In Southern Gaza Remain Besieged As Ceasefire Talks Stall By Agencies Mar 25, 2024
NEPAL BRITAIN SOCIETY: Pratima Pande's Leadership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2024
The Nepal Britain Society Has Been Working To Strengthen Bilateral Relations By Pratima Pande Mar 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75