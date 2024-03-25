Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region and Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight .