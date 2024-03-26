Nepal, China Agree To Work Together

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha held a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China today in Beijing.
During the meeting both the leaders assessed the state of bilateral relations and expressed commitment to work together to further elevate the ties. In a warm and cordial meeting, two leaders emphasized on the swift implementation of projects.
