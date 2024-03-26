Nepal, China Agree To Work Together

Nepal, China Agree To Work Together

March 26, 2024, 8:02 p.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha held a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China today in Beijing.

Nepal China meeting.jpg

During the meeting both the leaders assessed the state of bilateral relations and expressed commitment to work together to further elevate the ties. In a warm and cordial meeting, two leaders emphasized on the swift implementation of projects.

