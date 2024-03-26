Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

March 26, 2024, 7:56 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and at one or two places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province .

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

