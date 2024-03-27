Weather Forecast: Light Rain To Occur In Few Places Of Kathmandu And Pokhara

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , at one or two places of Madhesh Province and hilly regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.