DPM Shrestha Held A Meeting With CPC Member Yuan Jiajun

DPM Shrestha Held A Meeting With CPC Member Yuan Jiajun

March 28, 2024, 11:01 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Naryan Kazi Shrestha held a meeting with Yuan Jiajun, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee today in the afternoon.

Chinese CPC member and DPM.jpg

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs X, the discussion was focused on cooperation in the fields of agriculture, connectivity, infrastructure, science, technology & innovation, education, trade and tourism as well as people-to-people relations.

Earlier, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and FM of China, held talks with Narayan Kaji Shrestha, DPM and FM of Nepal on Tuesday.

DPM Shrestha and Chinse politburo member.jpg

The two sides agreed to reopen 14 traditional border trade points immediately, strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries in such fields as trade, investment, and tourism, and advance the bilateral relations to new heights.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Korea And Nepal have Forged a Strong Partnership across Various Sectors: Ambassador Park Tae-Young
Mar 28, 2024
Global IME Bank and IFC Sign Agreement On Advisory Services in Risk Management, Gender and Climate Finance
Mar 28, 2024
Japan Assists In Improving Learning Environment in Gorkha District
Mar 28, 2024
SEE 2024: 504,414 Students Appearing In Examination From Today
Mar 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Kathmandu Valley To See Moderate To Light Rainfall
Mar 28, 2024

More on National

Korea And Nepal have Forged a Strong Partnership across Various Sectors: Ambassador Park Tae-Young By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 32 minutes ago
Japan Assists In Improving Learning Environment in Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
SEE 2024: 504,414 Students Appearing In Examination From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Korea Supports The Project To Strengthens The Health And Economic Sector Of Rural Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Himalaya Range Becomes A Bridge Of Progress Heralding A New Era Of Cooperation Between Nepal And China By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal, China Agree To Work Together By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Global IME Bank and IFC Sign Agreement On Advisory Services in Risk Management, Gender and Climate Finance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2024
STRIFE IN NEPAL’S ENERGY SECTOR: Unlocking the Power of Hydropower By Prabal Adhikari Mar 28, 2024
Russian Authorities Target Migrants In Wake Of Moscow Concert Hall Attack By Agencies Mar 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Kathmandu Valley To See Moderate To Light Rainfall By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2024
Government of Nepal, Multilateral Developments Banks, And International Financial Institutions Agree On Harmonization Of Disbursement Practices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2024
Nepal And Bangladesh To Finalize The PTA Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75