DPM Shrestha Held A Meeting With CPC Member Yuan Jiajun

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Naryan Kazi Shrestha held a meeting with Yuan Jiajun, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee today in the afternoon.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs X, the discussion was focused on cooperation in the fields of agriculture, connectivity, infrastructure, science, technology & innovation, education, trade and tourism as well as people-to-people relations.

Earlier, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and FM of China, held talks with Narayan Kaji Shrestha, DPM and FM of Nepal on Tuesday.

The two sides agreed to reopen 14 traditional border trade points immediately, strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries in such fields as trade, investment, and tourism, and advance the bilateral relations to new heights.