Weather Forecast: Kathmandu Valley To See Moderate To Light Rainfall

March 28, 2024, 7:59 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

Tonight

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

Korea And Nepal have Forged a Strong Partnership across Various Sectors: Ambassador Park Tae-Young
Mar 28, 2024
Global IME Bank and IFC Sign Agreement On Advisory Services in Risk Management, Gender and Climate Finance
Mar 28, 2024
Japan Assists In Improving Learning Environment in Gorkha District
Mar 28, 2024
DPM Shrestha Held A Meeting With CPC Member Yuan Jiajun
Mar 28, 2024
SEE 2024: 504,414 Students Appearing In Examination From Today
Mar 28, 2024

