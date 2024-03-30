DPM Shrestha Urged Chinese Leaders To Open 14 Traditional Border Points

Deputy Prime Minister DPM and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha held a meeting with Wang Junzheng, Secretary of the CPC Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee of China today in Lhasa.

Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Shrestha has urged the Chinese side to resolve the problems faced by the residents of the Nepal-China border area.

Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha, who is on an official visit to the People's Republic of China, in a meeting with Wang Junzheng, Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Sijang Autonomous Region, asked the farmers of the border region to arrange grazing in Tibet, to provide Tibet entry passes to Nepali truck container drivers, and to support the electrification of Nepal's high Himalayan region.

Mentioning that in the meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, there was an agreement to open 14 traditional border crossings between Nepal and China, he believed that the Sijang government would facilitate it.

There were 14 traditional checkpoints operating in the Nepal-China border area. It was closed after the corona epidemic. "In the meeting with the Foreign Minister, an agreement was reached to open the border, now I am confident that Tibet region will cooperate," he said.

According to the grazing agreement between Nepal and China, they asked to provide grazing facilities again.

Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha urged to advance the construction of Nepal-China international transmission line as a priority and requested support for electrification in the border areas.

DPM Shrestha also invited Tibetan Autonomous Region’s Government, local investors and businessmen to the investment conference to be held in Nepal next month. He asked to arrange the re-operation of Kathmandu-Lhasa bus service.

Informing that Nepal is on a journey of rapid economic development after the political changes, he said that the current government is working to bring happiness to the people by accelerating economic development.

Stating that it is necessary to win the trust of the people for political change, order and stability of the government, he mentioned that development is necessary for that.

Expressing gratitude for China's support in Nepal's economic development, he said that China's support during every crisis cannot be forgotten.

Mentioning that he had a bilateral meeting with the Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang and Foreign Minister Yi in Beijing, Minister Shrestha informed that the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries was discussed in the meeting.

Mentioning that Nepal is committed to the One China principle, he expressed his commitment not to allow any activity against China in Nepal. "Nepal is firm on this commitment, it is unbreakable, Nepal has always prioritized relations with China," said Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha. Mentioning the long relationship between Nepal and Tibet, he said that Nepal and China are cultural, commercial and emotional.

Mentioning that the relationship between the two countries is based on the principle of Panchsheel, he said that it is a matter of happiness that there is a problem-free relationship between the two countries.

In the meeting, Secretary Wang expressed his commitment to provide all necessary support to Nepal. He said that he is positive for infrastructure development and re-operation of Lhasa-Kathmandu bus service in Nepal.

Asking to be confident that the fourteen traditional crossings will be opened gradually, he assured that a proper decision will be taken by looking at the weather conditions. "Now 14 checkpoints will be opened, studies will be conducted to provide passes to Nepali truck container drivers, the process will move forward with the assurance of road safety", he said.

He said that they are positive for the arrangement of free movement of border area residents.

In the delegation-level talks, Nepali Ambassador to China Bishnupukar Shrestha, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Krishna Prasad Dhakal, Nepali Consul General in Lahsa Navraj Dhakal, Deputy Head of the Nepali Embassy in Beijing Surendra Kumar Yadav, Private Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister Sureshkaji Shrestha and others were present.