Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Lubini Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country tonight.