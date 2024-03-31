KOICA Held Consultative Workshop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations

March 31, 2024, 11:46 a.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) organized a Consultative Workshop for its Volunteer Partner Organizations on March 29, 2024 in Lalitpur.

The workshop aimed to review and evaluate KOICA’s volunteer program by sharing and exchanging the best practices and creative ideas to improve the volunteer program in Nepal among volunteer-related organizations.

The workshop gave a platform to discuss ways to promote a better working environment for Korea Overseas Volunteers and effective implementation of the Volunteer program in the future. About 54 volunteer partner organizations and officials from different ministries and departments participated in the program.

Mooheon Kong, the Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office, extended a warm welcome to the participants and stressed the significance of collaboration with recipient organizations to strengthen the KOICA program in Nepal. He highlighted the significant milestone of the 50th year anniversary of bilateral relations between Nepal and Korea in 2024, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Additionally, He emphasized KOICA's proactive approach towards addressing environmental concerns by identifying the environment sector as a new area of interest, with active implementation of projects and programs in this field since 2021. He further added that the feedback of the program will be instrumental in improving program and ensured that the cooperation aligned with the needs of the government of Nepal.

Ram Pramod Yadav, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, highlighted the growing significance of Korean Overseas Volunteers (KOVs) in Nepal, acknowledging Korea as a crucial partner country in deploying volunteers across various sectors including education, health, agriculture, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT). He commended KOICA and Korea for their remarkable achievement in supporting projects and dispatching volunteers. During the workshop, KOICA Nepal shared its overall activities including KOV program. Presentations on various aspects of the KOV program, satisfaction survey, and the Green ODA Programs that the KOICA Nepal Office has been implementing have been shared.

Simultaneously, KOVs working at Chaitainya Secondary School in Banepa and Shree Public High School in Dharan shared their ongoing activities, with a focus on Art Education and Computer Education respectively. Similarly, Shramik Shanti Secondary School in Lalitpur shared a successful project completed by a former KOV, which was related to the Computer Education sector.

Moreover, representative from Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration Mahaendra Kumar Sapkota shared his experience with KOICA and KOV program. He appreciated the KOICA’s KOV program and expected more number of KOVs in future in all provinces of Nepal. The workshop also facilitated discussions on the experiences of volunteer recipient organizations. KOV Recipient organizations also provided their constructive feedback in making the KOV program better in future.

Yoonhee Chung, Deputy Country Director of KOICA, addressed the recommendations and suggestions presented by the recipient organizations and ministries and gave some suggestions with regards to the safety and security of KOVs.

The KOICA Volunteer Program is one of the main pillars of the KOICA programs. KOICA volunteer program aims to contribute to poverty reduction and sustainable development and to promote friendly relations between Korea and host countries. Volunteer program is an important aspect of KOICA’s cooperation program in Nepal which supports to transfer of Korean knowledge, expertise, and technology directly at the grassroot level. Now there are 10 volunteers who are actively working in various sectors. KOICA is committed to increasing the number of volunteers in Nepal.

