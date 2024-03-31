Mangaladevi Singh: A Pioneer Female Leader

Despite being recognized late, Mangaladevi Singh stands as the first female leader in Nepal who initiated the women empowerment movement. It took more than a century for her contributions to be officially acknowledged in establishing equal rights for women in Nepal.

As the wife of Ganesh Man Singh, a prominent freedom fighter and democratic leader, Mangaladevi Singh dedicated over five decades to raising their children while supporting her husband's efforts in the struggle to establish and restore democracy in Nepal. In her memoir, this revolutionary female leader recounted her arduous journey in fighting for women's rights during the Rana Regime and the Panchayat era.

Despite facing opposition from communist parties and leaders who attempted to discredit her revolutionary role, the Nepali Congress has been slow in recognizing her as the first female leader.

In light of this, Sirjana Singh, the wife of her eldest son and a leader in the Nepali Congress, as well as a Member of Parliament, Prakash Man Singh, has recently organized a public event to honor and celebrate the significant role played by Mangaladevi Singh in empowering women in Nepal.

In the presence of numerous political leaders, including her husband, two sons, and daughters-in-law, Singh, who herself is the daughter-in-law of Mangaladevi Singh, has set a remarkable example.

Sirjana Singh, who was once a student leader of the Nepali Congress, dedicated her time to raising children and managing the household of Ganeshman Singh. However, she entered the political arena last year by running for the position of mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan.

During her brief welcome speech, Singh expressed her gratitude to everyone for attending the event. She also highlighted the significant contributions of Mangaladevi Singh, stating that her accomplishments speak for themselves. Singh serves as the President of the Mangaladevi Singh Foundation.

The President of the main opposition party, Nepali Congress, and former Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, emphasized the important role played by Mangaladevi Singh in establishing women's rights in the constitution.

Deuba instructed party leaders and workers to work towards establishing the Nepali Congress as a party capable of securing a majority in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at an event organized by the Mangaladevi Singh Foundation in Kathmandu on Sunday, Deuba stated that the Nepali Congress should strive to become a party that can secure a majority in the upcoming elections.

President Deuba emphasized the importance of Congress joining efforts, highlighting the significant role women will play in strengthening the party to secure a majority in the future.

Ex-Prime Minister Deuba paid tribute to women who have contributed to empowerment, political awareness, and social awakening within the Nepali women's movement, particularly those who were associated with the founding president of Nepal Mahila Sangh, Mangala Devi Singh.

By showcasing the efforts of Sirjana Singh, it is evident that remembering the pioneering women of the past can inspire the younger generation by highlighting the challenges and sacrifices made by previous generations.